Sterling Shepard saw first game action since torn ACL

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard got his first live game action in 11 months when he played in Friday night’s preseason game.

Shepard caught one pass for six yards and took a big hit on it, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Shepard assured him he’s fine.

“I kept asking him how he’s doing,’’ Daboll said, via the New York Post. “He’s such a good teammate and such a competitor, I was checking with him, is he good to go.’’

Shepard suffered a torn ACL in Week Three of last season, and Friday’s action suggests he’ll be in good shape for Week One of this season.