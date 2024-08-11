 Skip navigation
Stetson Bennett overcomes four interceptions to throw game-winning touchdown pass

  
Published August 11, 2024 07:44 PM

Stetson Bennett’s first game action in nearly a year did not go as well as it could have. But there was a silver lining.

The second-year Rams quarterback overcame four interceptions to throw a game-winning touchdown pass, propelling the Rams to a 13-12 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Sure, the 18-play drive should have ended with what would have been a fifth pick, but it was nullified by a defensive holing penalty on Dallas.

Bennett capped the effort with a five-yard pass to tight end Miller Forristall. For the game, Bennett completed 24 of 38 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown, and the four interceptions.

Bennett went wire to wire at the position; neither starter Matthew Stafford nor backup Jimmy Garoppolo played. Garoppolo is the presumed No. 2; however, he will miss the first two games of the regular season due to a PED suspension.

Obviously, there were struggles for Bennett. But he fought through the adversity and managed to get the win. Whether that’s enough to get the Rams to entrust the backup job to Bennett for the first two weeks of the season remains to be seen.