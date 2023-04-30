 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Strict rules and timelines are still needed for post-draft free agency

  
Published April 30, 2023 05:22 PM
nbc_pft_kincaid_230428
April 28, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Bills’ move to trade up for Dalton Kincaid, after four WRs were selected in a row, and examine how Buffalo will look to utilize the TE.

In theory, teams are supposed to start pursuing undrafted free agents only after the draft ends. In practice, that’s not what happens.

Teams routinely start lining up potential UDFAs while the draft is still happening. As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT, calls were being made about potential undrafted free agents on Saturday morning -- before round four even began.

The calls continued throughout the four rounds that played out on Saturday, with teams often looking for quick and firm commitments. Before the draft is over.

No, it’s not supposed to be that way. But the rule is never enforced.

A solution isn’t obvious. Some have suggested creating a waiting period before undrafted played can be signed. But would teams honor that?

It’s still worth a try. Currently, it’s a free for all, because each team has only so much guaranteed money to go around for undrafted players. If they wait, they end up getting lesser deals.

Maybe there needs to be a multi-day period before deals can be done. With a clear understanding that, if any team is caught trying to do deals with undrafted free agents before the appropriate time to have such conversations occurs, there will be significant consequences.

It’s not some small, technical issue. Agents and players have to make good decisions about the best place for an undrafted player to begin his career. Some agents and players, however, are given literally five minutes before a team moves on to another player, in an effort to secure an unofficial commitment to do a deal when the draft is done.