Strict rules and timelines are still needed for post-draft free agency

In theory, teams are supposed to start pursuing undrafted free agents only after the draft ends. In practice, that’s not what happens.

Teams routinely start lining up potential UDFAs while the draft is still happening. As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT, calls were being made about potential undrafted free agents on Saturday morning -- before round four even began.

The calls continued throughout the four rounds that played out on Saturday, with teams often looking for quick and firm commitments. Before the draft is over.

No, it’s not supposed to be that way. But the rule is never enforced.

A solution isn’t obvious. Some have suggested creating a waiting period before undrafted played can be signed. But would teams honor that?

It’s still worth a try. Currently, it’s a free for all, because each team has only so much guaranteed money to go around for undrafted players. If they wait, they end up getting lesser deals.

Maybe there needs to be a multi-day period before deals can be done. With a clear understanding that, if any team is caught trying to do deals with undrafted free agents before the appropriate time to have such conversations occurs, there will be significant consequences.

It’s not some small, technical issue. Agents and players have to make good decisions about the best place for an undrafted player to begin his career. Some agents and players, however, are given literally five minutes before a team moves on to another player, in an effort to secure an unofficial commitment to do a deal when the draft is done.