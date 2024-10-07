Sunday Night Football: Cowboys score fourth-down TD with 20 seconds left for 20-17 win

The Cowboys dominated the Steelers statistically, but Dallas kept shooting itself in the cleat. It took a comeback for the Cowboys to leave Pittsburgh with a win.

Jalen Tolbert caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott on fourth down with 20 seconds remaining to give the Cowboys a 20-17 victory.

Both teams are 3-2.

There were four lead changes in the second half, three in the fourth quarter, as the game concluded Monday morning after an almost 90-minute weather delay.

The Steelers forced a fumble after the Cowboys reached the Pittsburgh 1, with Elandon Roberts timing his jump and hit on Rico Dowdle. As Dowdle tried to dive into the end zone, Roberts’ helmet hit the ball. Prescott beat Miles Killebrew to the loose ball at the 4-yard line, saving the day for the Cowboys.

Prescott threw incomplete toward Tolbert on third down, with Tolbert injuring himself. The Cowboys called timeout, allowing Tolbert to stay in the game on fourth down to catch the game-winner in front of safety DeShon Elliott.

It never should have come down to the end, but the Cowboys went 0-for-3 in the red zone. They got only three points out of drives that ended at the Pittsburgh 11, 15, 15 and 20. Prescott had three turnovers, including a lost fumble in the red zone and an interception in the end zone after the Cowboys reached the red zone.

After Pat Freiermuth caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to give the Steelers the lead with 4:56 left, Prescott got a chance to redeem himself, and he did.

Prescott went 29-of-42 for 352 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw a 22-yard score to Dowdle, who had to spin and slide to catch it, with 13:51 left that gave the Cowboys a 13-10 lead until Freiermuth’s touchdown.

Dowdle had a career night, with 20 carries for 87 yards and two catches for 27 yards and the touchdown. Tolbert had seven receptions for 87 yards and the game-winner, while CeeDee Lamb had five receptions for 62 yards.

The Cowboys outgained the Steelers 445 to 226, with Fields going 15-of-27 for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward in the third quarter for Pittsburgh’s first lead at 10-6.

Najee Harris had 14 carries for 42 yards and two catches for 35 yards.

T.J. Watt made 1.5 sacks of Prescott, giving him 101 for his career.