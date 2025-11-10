 Skip navigation
Sunday Night Football: Trevor Penning active for Chargers after trade this week

  
Published November 9, 2025 07:02 PM

There are no real surprises on the inactives lists for the Steelers and Chargers for Sunday night’s matchup at SoFi Stadium.

For the Chargers, safety Tony Jefferson, cornerback Tarheeb Still, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard, offensive tackle Bobby Hart, offensive lineman Foster Sarell, receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and tight end Will Dissly are inactive.

Offensive lineman Trevor Penning, who was acquired earlier this week, is active for Los Angeles.

On the other side, receiver Scotty Miller, safety Jabrill Peppers, linebacker Cole Holcomb, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo, defensive tackle Brodric Martin-Rhodes, and defensive lineman Logan Lee are inactive for the Steelers.

Kickoff in Los Angeles is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.