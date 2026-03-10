Super Bowl III hero Matt Snell dies at 84

Matt Snell, a former New York Jets running back and one of the heroes of Super Bowl III, has died. He was 84.

In the 16-7 upset for the ages over the Colts, Snell had 30 carries for 121 yards. He scored the Jets’ lone touchdown during the game.

A first-round pick in the 1964 AFL draft (the NFL’s New York Giants had drafted him in round four), Snell spent nine years in pro football, all with the Jets. He finished his career with 4,285 rushing yards. He scored 31 total touchdowns.

He remains fourth on the franchise’s all-time rushing list, behind Curtis Martin, Freeman McNeil, and Emerson Boozer.

After Snell retired, he developed a grudge against the Jets. The specific reasons for it were never fully known. In an interview with Bob Lederer, Snell elaborated on the rift, explaining that former owner Sonny Werblin had promised Snell a job with the team after he retired, and that new owner Leon Hess failed to deliver. Snell also said during the interview that the Jets under Hess refused to give him a recommendation for a job elsewhere.

The feud prompted Snell to skip his Ring of Honor induction in 2015.

“I don’t want anything to do with them,” Snell said not long before the ceremony.

There’s no indication that Snell ever resolved his feelings for the organization.