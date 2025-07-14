Taking a closer look at Sunday’s NFLPA executive committee statement

A quiet Sunday afternoon was interrupted by the sudden release, to various media members (we didn’t get a copy), of a statement from the NFL Players Association’s executive committee. The biggest takeaway, in our opinion, came from the effort to extinguish the fire by turning the tables on the media.

“As members of the NFLPA Executive Committee, we categorically reject false reports insinuating doubts within this committee or suggestions that we have asked our Executive Director to step down,” the statement reads. “We further reject attempts to mischaracterize the committee’s views or divide our membership. We have established a deliberate process to carefully assess the issues that have been raised and will not engage in a rush to judgement. We believe in and remain committed to working with our Executive Director and other members of NFLPA staff and player leadership who have a shared mission to advance the best interests of players. As we approach the 2025 season, we look forward to continuing our important work together and ensuring the strength and unity of our association.”

Where are the false reports? What are they? As explained on Sunday, the only tangible evidence of discord came from the on-the-record comment by executive committee member Cam Heyward that the situation with the union is currently “dicey.”

After having a chance to sleep on it, and to see and hear about reactions elsewhere to it, there are a few more points to make.

First, as noted by three-time NFL defensive player of the year and future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, two key aspects of the statement are contradictory. One, “We categorically reject false reports insinuating doubts.” Two, “We have established a deliberate process to carefully assess the issues that have been raised and will not engage in a rush to judgement.”

In other words, the doubts against which the statement pushes back . . . exist! The doubts are there. The doubts are real. The NFLPA executive committee hired a law firm to review Howell’s activities on the job.

Second, that investigation continues. It started because of Howell’s potential connection to the OneTeam Partners controversy. It presumably will expand to other matters, such as the concealment of the collusion case and Howell’s work for The Carlyle Group, a private equity fund that has been approved to purchase minority stakes in NFL teams.

Third, why was a statement even issued? Presumably, the powers-that-be felt the need to take a hose to the brushfire. By Sunday afternoon, however, it had died down. Chatter about a potentially quick ouster of Howell followed by the installation of an interim executive director went from fever pitch on Thursday night to dead in the water on Friday afternoon.

So why say something two days later? In today’s media ecosystem, no news is no news. Something else comes along to distract our goldfish brains. If the NFLPA had gotten through the weekend without adding grist to the mill, the situation would be closer to dying down. In theory.

Fourth, how will players react to this statement? There’s a good chance many weren’t even aware there was an issue (or two . . . or three). Now, they may be investigating the situation. And possibly coming to conclusions that the NFLPA’s non-player leadership won’t be able to control.

Fifth, where are the NFLPA’s non-player leadership? Howell and chief strategy officer J.C. Tretter (who is widely perceived as being the one who got Howell hired — before Howell then hired Tretter into a job that previously didn’t exist) have been silent during the current siege. Unless, of course, they’re speaking between the lines of the statement from the executive committee.

Sixth, will any of it matter? As former NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Chris Long recently explained, the union’s non-player leadership needs to just kick the can until training camps open and football returns. By then, an endless supply of bright, shiny objects will consume the attention of media and fans.

The first preseason game is only 17 days away. At some point between now and then, most will stop paying attention to the various questions raised by the overall situation at the NFLPA.

Most, but not all.