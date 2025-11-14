 Skip navigation
Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Shaq Thompson are questionable

  
Published November 14, 2025 03:00 PM

Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (wrist) has no injury designation after another full practice on Friday.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) also will play after returning to full participation on Friday.

The team ruled out tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder).

They list cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), defensive back Cam Lewis (calf) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) as questionable.

Johnson missed Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, and Thompson hasn’t played since Week 8.

The Bills later added defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) to the practice report as questionable.