Taulia Tagovailoa lands in the Indoor Football League

Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, is persistent.

With no opportunity in the NFL and with the CFL releasing him in May 2025, Taulia found an opportunity in something called the Indoor Football League. And he took it.

Taulia Tagovailoa signed with the Massachusetts Pirates of the IFL in late June. He made his first start in the final game of the 16-game regular season, a 45-30 loss to the Bay Area Panthers on July 25.

In the game, Taulia completed eight of 17 passes for 55 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. He added 66 rushing yards on nine carries and a pair of touchdowns.

“For my younger brother, I would tell him, ‘Man, he must really love this’ because he played in the CFL, then he went to Germany to play, then he came to Boston to play in the [Indoor] Football League,” Tua Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday. “So he’s got a little cooler gig, if you will, than me with traveling to different places and seeing things, but I love my brother. I support him in any and everything that he does and I’m here for him for whatever he needs.”

Taulia doesn’t need passion for the sport. He does whatever he has to do to keep playing football, wherever, however.