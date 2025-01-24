Taylor Rapp will be out for Bills on Sunday

The Bills will be missing a starting safety for the AFC Championship Game.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 on Friday morning that Rapp will miss the game against the Chiefs because of a hip injury. Rapp has not taken part in practice at all this week.

Rapp had three tackles in the first two playoff games and nabbed an interception against the Ravens. He had 82 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed, and a forced fumble in the regular season.

Cole Bishop and Cam Lewis are in line for more playing time with Rapp out.

McDermott said that linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) and cornerback Taron Johnson (neck, shoulder) are expected to be full participants in Friday’s practice. Cornerback Christian Benford remains in the concussion protocol and he will miss practice for personal reasons.