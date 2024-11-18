Taysom Hill joins Frank Gifford in career touchdown versatility

Saints jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon Taysom Hill had a day to remember, in more ways than one, against the Browns.

Beyond rushing for 138 yards and three touchdowns on only seven carries, catching eight passes for fifty yards, and throwing a pair of passes, Hill achieved a milestone only one other player in NFL history had accomplished: 25 rushing touchdowns, throw 10 passing touchdowns, and catch 10 touchdown passes.

I asked Hill by phone after the game if he knows the name of the other player. “No,” he said. “I probably should.”

I told him it’s Hall of Famer Frank Gifford.

“I definitely should,” Hill said with a laugh.

He was willing to give up one of his three rushing touchdowns. On his 75-yard rumble along the left sideline for the Saints’ final score of the game, Hill looked over his left shoulder. He said he was checking to see whether coaches were telling him to go down and not score, given the broader circumstances of the games.

No one told him to get down, so he kept going. And he had a day to remember.

Making it even more memorable? Hill said he didn’t know it was coming. It wasn’t part of the game plan; it just happened as the game unfolded.