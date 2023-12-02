Tee Higgins set to return to Bengals lineup Monday

The Bengals will have wide receiver Tee Higgins back in the lineup on Monday night.

Higgins has missed the last four games with hamstring injury and is also listed with an ankle injury this week, but he was a full participant in practice the last two days and head coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday that the wideout will play against the Jaguars.

Taylor also said that linebacker Logan Wilson will play after hurting his ankle late in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Steelers.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will not play after hurting his ankle in practice this week.

Tackle D’Ante Smith (knee) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) are the team’s questionable players.