Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce runs 4.47, fastest defensive lineman at Combine

  
Published February 27, 2025 07:19 PM

Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. headed into the NFL Scouting Combine as a first-round prospect, and he made a big statement during on-field workouts.

Pearce ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, making him the fastest defensive lineman at this year’s Combine.

Pearce had 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss in three seasons at Tennessee. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC defensive end.

The next-fastest defensive lineman, Fadil Diggs of Syracuse, was a tenth of a second behind Pearce at 4.57.