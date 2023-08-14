Terrace Marshall carted off at Panthers practice

Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall’s condition will be monitored after he made an early exit from Monday’s practice.

Multiple reporters at practice shared that Marshall took a cart ride away from the field with a member of the team’s training staff. It was not immediately clear what happened to knock Marshall out of the session.

Marshall was a 2021 second-round pick in Carolina and he played in 27 games over his first two seasons. He has 45 catches for 628 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

Marshall played 12 offensive snaps against the Jets in Saturday’s preseason opener. He did not catch any passes.