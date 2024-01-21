Terrel Bernard inactive for Bills

Word on Sunday morning was that linebacker Terrel Bernard was on track to miss Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chiefs and the team confirmed it 90 minutes before kickoff in Buffalo.

Bernard is out with the ankle injury that he suffered in last Monday’s win over the Steelers. Cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Rasul Douglas are both active after joining Bernard in the questionable category. Punter Sam Martin is also active despite a left hamstring injury.

Cornerback Christian Benford, wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Taylor Rapp, and linebacker Baylon Spector were ruled out for the Bills on Friday. Offensive lineman Alec Anderson and defensive tackle Poona Ford fill out the other spots on the inactive list.

The Chiefs had three players listed as questionable and all three of them are in the lineup. Linebacker Willie Gay, defensive end Charles Omenihu, and wide receiver Justyn Ross all got the green light to play.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi were ruled out ahead over the last couple of days. Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, defensive end BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Wanya Morris, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah are also inactive for the Chiefs.