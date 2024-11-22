 Skip navigation
Pickens, Steelers must 'mature' to handle success
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Terrion Arnold listed as questionable, no designation for Sam LaPorta

  
Published November 22, 2024 03:56 PM

The Lions are set to get tight end Sam LaPorta back in the lineup against the Colts, but it’s less clear if cornerback Terrion Arnold will be in the lineup.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed optimism about the rookie when he spoke to reporters on Friday and Arnold, who has a groin injury, was able to practice fully on Friday. The Lions have still listed him as questionable to play, however.

LaPorta missed last Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, but he has no injury designations.

Two other cornerbacks also landed designations on Friday. Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring) is out and Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) joins Arnold in the questionable category.