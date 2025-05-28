Terry McLaurin absent from Wednesday’s OTA practice

At this point in the offseason, everything is still voluntary.

But one Washington receiver’s absence is notable given the state of his contract.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Terry McLaurin was not present for Wednesday’s OTA practice.

McLaurin is entering the last year of his contract and is set to make $15.5 million in base salary with a $25.5 million cap number.

One of the league’s most consistent receivers, McLaurin caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards with a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2024. He has played all 17 games in each of the last four seasons, eclipsing 1,000 yards every year.

Multiple reporters also noted that left tackle Laremy Tunsil and cornerback Marshon Lattimore were not present for Wednesday’s voluntary session.