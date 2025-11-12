Terry McLaurin will begin on-field rehab work this week

The Commanders have already ruled wide receiver Terry McLaurin out for Week 11, but he is taking a step back toward the lineup.

Head coach Dan Quinn said that McLaurin will begin doing on-field rehab work in Madrid this week. McLaurin has missed six games with a quad injury already this season, including the last two contests.

The Commanders have a bye week, so McLaurin could be back for their next game in Week 13 if all goes well.

Quinn also said that the team expects running back Chris Rodriguez to play against the Dolphins after injuring his shoulder last week. Safety Will Harris will also return to practice and open his 21-day return window from injured reserve.