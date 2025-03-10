 Skip navigation
CB Rodgers can 'fly' on Vikings defense
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
'More ceiling' to come for Darnold with Seahawks

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Texans agree to sign Darrell Taylor to one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 05:59 PM

Houston is adding an edge rusher.

According to a report from NFL Media, Darrell Taylor is signing with the Texans on a one-year, $5.25 million deal.

Taylor, 27, spent last season with the Bears. He recorded 3.0 sacks with three tackles for loss and nine QB hits.

A Seahawks second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Taylor did not play in his rookie season due to injury. But he then appeared in 49 games with 13 starts for Seattle from 2021-2023. He tallied 21.5 sacks in his time with the Seahawks.