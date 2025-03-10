Texans agree to sign Darrell Taylor to one-year deal

Houston is adding an edge rusher.

According to a report from NFL Media, Darrell Taylor is signing with the Texans on a one-year, $5.25 million deal.

Taylor, 27, spent last season with the Bears. He recorded 3.0 sacks with three tackles for loss and nine QB hits.

A Seahawks second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Taylor did not play in his rookie season due to injury. But he then appeared in 49 games with 13 starts for Seattle from 2021-2023. He tallied 21.5 sacks in his time with the Seahawks.