Texans announce Maliek Collins’ contract extension

  
Published June 20, 2023 08:15 AM
June 14, 2023 12:22 PM
J.J. Watt, Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, Duane Brown and Arian Foster are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the Houston Texans' best 21st century non-QBs.

Last week brought word that the Texans and defensive tackle Maliek Collins agreed on a contract extension and it became official on Tuesday.

The Texans announced that Collins has signed his new pact . The deal is worth $23 million with base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million.

Collins signed a two-year deal with the Texans in 2021 and has a $2 million base salary for the 2022 season.

Collins joined the Texans in 2021 and recorded 66 tackles, six sacks, an interception, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 30 games for the team. He’s set to join new arrival Sheldon Rankins at the top of the depth chart on the interior defensive line in Houston this season.