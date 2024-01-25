Texans aren’t renewing contract of DL coach Jacques Cesaire

The Texans are not bringing back defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Cesaire’s contract is expiring, and the Texans will not renew it.

“We did some great things over there,” Cesaire told Wilson. “Got nothing but love for those guys. It’s all good.”

The Texans totaled a franchise-record 46 tackles in 2023 and finished sixth in run defense.

Former University of Miami defensive ends coach Rod Wright, a Houston native and assistant defensive line coach, is an internal candidate to replace Cesaire, Wilson reports.