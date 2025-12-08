Texans claim RB Cody Schrader off waivers, waive FB Jakob Johnson

The Texans claimed running back Cody Schrader off waivers from the Jaguars on Monday, the team announced.

The Jaguars waived him last week.

Schrader played one game for the Rams this season, against the Texans, and he saw action on four special teams snaps. He also played one game for the Rams in 2024.

The Texans waived fullback Jakob Johnson in a corresponding move.

Johnson signed with the Texans in the offseason and has bounced between the team’s practice squad and active roster this season. He also has had a stint on injured reserve.

Johnson has appeared in seven games, with two starts, in 2025. He has played 86 offensive snaps and 44 on special teams, totaling one tackle.