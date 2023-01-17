Texans complete interview with Ejiro Evero

The Texans have completed another head coaching interview.

The team announced that they have wrapped up their interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Tuesday afternoon.

Evero has also interviewed with the Broncos and Colts. The Panthers have requested an interview with him as well, but there’s no known date for that meeting at this point.

The Texans have interviewed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and former Saints head coach Sean Payton. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to interview later this week and the team has also requested an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.