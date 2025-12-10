Texans designate TE Harrison Bryant, WR Justin Watson for return from IR

The Texans will be getting a pair of offensive players back at practice this week.

They announced that they have designated tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receiver Justin Watson for return from injured reserve. Both players will have a 21-day window to practice with the team before they must be activated or shut down for the season. They can be activated at any point in that window.

Bryant last played on November 9 and has been out with neck and shoulder injuries. He was acquired in a preseason trade with the Eagles and had two catches for seven yards in eight appearances for Houston.

Watson has been out since Week 2 with an Achilles injury. He had two catches for 30 yards in the first two weeks of the season.