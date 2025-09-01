Texans expect C.J. Gardner-Johnson to play in Week 1

Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury in early August, but he avoided a torn ACL or anything else that would have caused him to miss most or all of the season.

Now it looks like Gardner-Johnson won’t be missing any time at all. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said at a Monday press conference that the team expects Gardner-Johnson to play against the Rams in Week 1.

The Texans acquired Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the Eagles in March and he was immediately installed as a likely starter in the secondary, so the health update is a significant one for the defense in Houston.

Wednesday’s practice will bring the first injury report of the season for the Texans and provide the next update about the veteran being in line to play in the opener.