 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans expect C.J. Gardner-Johnson to play in Week 1

  
Published September 1, 2025 02:04 PM

Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury in early August, but he avoided a torn ACL or anything else that would have caused him to miss most or all of the season.

Now it looks like Gardner-Johnson won’t be missing any time at all. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said at a Monday press conference that the team expects Gardner-Johnson to play against the Rams in Week 1.

The Texans acquired Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the Eagles in March and he was immediately installed as a likely starter in the secondary, so the health update is a significant one for the defense in Houston.

Wednesday’s practice will bring the first injury report of the season for the Texans and provide the next update about the veteran being in line to play in the opener.