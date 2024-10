Texans running back Joe Mixon is ready to make his return.

Mixon is expecting to play today against the Patriots, according to multiple reports.

Mixon is the Texans’ leading rusher this season despite playing in only two of their five games. He has missed three games with an ankle injury. Cam Akers has been filling in with Mixon out.

The Texans are 6.5-point favorites against the Patriots today.