Texans get Will Anderson back to practice, but Nico Collins downgraded to DNP

The Texans still have 23 players on their practice report, but they did make some changes to it.

Rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday.

Anderson, the No. 3 overall choice, has 30 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for losses and nine quarterback hits.

Cornerback Derek Stingley, who remains on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, was a full participate Thursday after being limited a day earlier.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and receiver Robert Woods (foot) also went from not practicing Wednesday to limited work Thursday.

Receiver Nico Collins (calf) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday, and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion) did the same.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and receiver Robert Woods (foot) also went from not practicing Wednesday to limited work Thursday. Offensive tackles George Fant (knee) and Tytus Howard (knee) were full participants Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Fullback Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (quad), linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot), cornerback Steven Nelson (back/neck) and running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) again were out of practice.

Defensive ends Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) and Myjai Sanders (knee) were limited a second day in a row.