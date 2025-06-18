Texans have no comment on Ramzee Robinson lawsuit, either

The wrongful discharge lawsuit filed earlier this week by former Chiefs director of player engagement Ramzee Robinson includes a claim based on an alleged effort by the Texans to hire him.

And so we asked the Texans if they had any comment about Robinson’s claim. The Texans have declined comment.

The relevant language in the complaint appears in paragraph 24: “Some months before his termination, Mark Donovan pressured Plaintiff to renew his contract and claimed that the contract would offer him stability. After Plaintiff signed, the Houston Texans asked KC Chiefs’ management to interview Plaintiff. The KC Chiefs refused. The KC Chiefs told the Texans that an interview would violate his contract. Plaintiff discovered this information when a representative from the Texans called him personally and asked him about this missed opportunity.”

The NFL’s Anti-Tampering Policy covers this situation. Unless the Texans were offering Robinson an opportunity to become a “high-level employee” (basically, G.M. or team president), the Chiefs had every right under the policy to refuse to allow Robinson to interview with the Texans.

Moreover, Robinson may have disclosed a possible violation of the Anti-Tampering policy by mentioning that someone from the Texans “called him personally and asked him about this missed opportunity.”

So, in the end, there’s a chance that Houston’s effort to acquire an employee could result in the team acquiring a tampering investigation.