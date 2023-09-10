Texans keeping it close vs. Ravens, down 7-6 at halftime

Lamar Jackson is a one-time NFL MVP. C.J. Stroud is playing his first NFL game.

After a half, it’s hard to tell which is the rookie and which is the veteran.

The Ravens lead the Texans only 7-6 at halftime.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick, is 13-of-20 for 91 yards despite little pass protection. His first attempt went for a completion to himself, but after a shaky start, he has settled down.

The Texans had only 9 yards on their first three drives, turning it over on downs and punting twice. But they had field goals on their last two drives, going 67 and 68 yards. Houston benefitted from a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones on an incompletion on third-and-15 at the Baltimore 42 on the final drive of the half.

Houston outgained Baltimore 119 to 114 in the first half.

Jackson has 35 yards on five carries, while completing 7 of 11 passes for 60 yards with an interception, which came in the red zone.

J.K. Dobbins has the only touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run.