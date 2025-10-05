Texans lead Ravens 24-3 at halftime

The Ravens defense is terrible, horrible, no good, very bad. They entered Sunday ranked 31st in yards allowed and 32nd in points allowed. They aren’t likely to improve in either category after today.

The Texans scored on every first-half possession, piling up 228 yards and 24 points.

Houston leads Baltimore 24-3 at halftime.

The Texans had touchdown drives of 67, 41 and 77 and a field-goal drive of 37. They had 33 plays, 15 first downs and were 5-of-6 on third down.

C.J. Stroud went 14-of-17 for 137 yards and three touchdowns. His touchdown throws were 5 yards to Xavier Hutchinson, 10 yards to Nico Collins and 10 yards to Hutchinson.

Dalton Schultz has four catches for 53 yards, Collins two for 34 and Hutchinson three for 18.

Nick Chubb has eight rushes for 33 yards, and Stroud has one carry for 30 yards.

The Ravens, playing without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, among others, gained only 92 yards with 66 coming on their opening drive that produced their only points. Tyler Loop made a 27-yard field goal and missed a 55-yarder on the final play of the half.

Cooper Rush is 8-of-10 for 93 yards, with DeAndre Hopkins catching two for 46 yards. Derrick Henry has only 8 yards on six carries.