Texans, Nico Collins agree to contract extension

  
Published May 28, 2024 04:52 PM

Nico Collins’ future in Houston is secured.

Collins, the wide receiver who was heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, has now signed a three-year extension through 2027, according to Dianna Russini of TheAthleti.com.

The 25-year-old Collins was a third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL draft. He’s coming off his best season, in which he had career-highs across the board with 80 catches for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Texans believe that with C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell and Collins, they have the future of a great passing game locked up. They’ve also added Stefon Diggs on a one-year contract this year. There are high hopes in Houston, both for this year and for several years to come, and Collins should be a big part of what the Texans are building.