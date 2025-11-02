 Skip navigation
Texans, now without C.J. Stroud, lead Broncos 12-7 at halftime

  
Published November 2, 2025 02:49 PM

The Texans are 3-4 for a reason. In the first half of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, they went 0-for-3 in the red zone and missed a 51-yard field goal after taking a 9-yard sack.

Yet, Ka’imi Fairbairn’s field goals of 23, 41, 38 and 40 yards have the Texans holding a 12-7 lead on the Broncos at halftime.

The Texans lost quarterback C.J. Stroud with 13:56 remaining in the second quarter. The team has not officially ruled him out, but he was taken into the training room for a concussion check after his head banged hard off the turf.

Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine hit Stroud as he slid, and officials immediately threw a flag. Replay assist overturned it and took away the flag, ruling that Stroud’s slide was late and there was no helmet contact.

They also list guard Ed Ingram (knee) and tackle Tytus Howard (concussion check) as questionable to return.

The Texans outgained the Broncos 181 to 105 in the first half and forced two turnovers. Calen Bullock had an interception of Bo Nix, and Jaylin Smith recovered Michael Bandy’s muffed punt.

Nix was only 6-of-17 for 76 yards, with 30 of his yards coming on a touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton. Sutton beat Derek Stingley, who doesn’t get beat much. J.K. Dobbins has four carries for 24 yards.

Stroud was 6-of-10 for 79 yards before leaving. Davis Mills is 10-of-14 for 84 yards. Nico Collins has seven catches for 75 yards and Dalton Schultz three for 55.