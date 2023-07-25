Texans place Sheldon Rankins on NFI list

The Texans have several players who will have to pass a physical before participating in training camp practices — including one of their key defensive additions.

Houston placed defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on the non-football injury list on Tuesday. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with Houston in March after recording 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven QB hits in 15 games with the Jets last year.

The Texans also placed offensive tackle Dylan Deatherage, offensive tackle Charlie Heck, tight end Teagan Quitoriano, cornerback Kendall Sheffield, and defensive end Chase Winovich on the physically unable to perform list.

All six players can be activated off of the respective lists at any time.

After agreeing to terms on Monday, the Texans also announced quarterback C.J. Stroud has signed his rookie contract.