Texans re-sign LB E.J. Speed

  
Published March 7, 2026 11:09 PM

The Texans have agreed to terms with linebacker E.J. Speed, a core special teams player.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Speed will sign a two-year deal with a maximum value of $13 million, including $7.5 million guaranteed, rather than hit free agency. He had signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Texans last offseason.

Speed totaled 62 tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed in 16 games with nine starts last season. He played 44 percent of the defensive snaps and 52 percent of the special teams snaps in the games he played.

The Colts made Speed a fifth-round pick in 2019, and he spent six years in Indianapolis.

Speed, 30, has recorded 416 tackles, 30 tackles for losses, two sacks, six forced fumbles, one interception and 13 passes defensed in his career.