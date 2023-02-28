 Skip navigation
Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texans re-sign Taylor Stallworth

  
Published February 28, 2023 07:19 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersretreat_230227
February 27, 2023 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore which teams Aaron Rodgers is most likely to land if the QB decides to play another season, and how Jordan Love complicates that dynamic.

After finishing last season in Houston, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth will remain in Houston this year as well.

Stallworth agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the Texans, agent Brett Tessler announced.

Last year Stallworth started the season with the Chiefs but was cut in December. The Texans claimed him off waivers and he finished the year in Houston.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina in 2018, Stallworth has also played for the Saints and Colts.