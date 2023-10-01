Texans shutting out Steelers 16-0 at halftime

The Texans dominated the first half, taking a 16-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Steelers were lucky it isn’t worse.

Houston has 271 yards and the Steelers only 53.

Despite playing behind a makeshift offensive line, C.J. Stroud has completed 10 of 20 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown. He also has run for 15 yards on three carries.

Dameon Pierce has 61 yards on 14 carries, and Nico Collins has four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Ka’imi Fairbairn has field goals of 36, 38 and 39 yards.

Kenny Pickett is 9-of-14 for 35 yards and an interception. Steven Nelson returned the pick 33 yards to set up a field goal. The Texans have two sacks of Pickett.

George Pickens has two catches for 8 yards, and Najee Harris has 16 yards on five carries.