Texans sign CB Ameer Speed, DE Solomon Byrd

The Texans made a couple of additions to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Ameer Speed and defensive end Solomon Byrd. Both players were on their practice squad prior to Wednesday’s move.

Speed signed to the practice squad in late November and he was elevated to play in last Sunday’s win over the Colts. Speed had one tackle against the team he played eight games for during the 2023 season. He has also played for the Bears and Patriots.

Byrd appeared in one game for the Texans last season. He had two tackles and a quarterback hit in that contest.