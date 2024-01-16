Texans sign Steven Sims to 53-man roster

With receiver Noah Brown going to injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the Texans have made another move at receiver.

Houston has signed Steven Sims off of its practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sims appeared in three regular-season games this season, catching three passes for 25 yards. Sims also averaged 12.3 yards on four punt returns and 23.7 yards on three kick returns this season.

In 44 career games for Washington, Pittsburgh, and Houston, he has 78 receptions for 704 yards with five touchdowns.

The Texans also signed defensive tackle McTelvin Agim to their practice squad.