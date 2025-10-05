 Skip navigation
Texans take opening kickoff and march 67 yards for TD

  
Published October 5, 2025 01:16 PM

The Ravens rank 31st on defense after the Cowboys played a worse defensive game in Week 4. Baltimore played like one of the worst defenses in the league on the Texans’ opening drive.

Jaylin Noel returned the opening kickoff 31 yards to the Houston 33.

The Texans used 10 plays to go the 67 yards to the end zone with C.J. Stroud hitting Xavier Hutchinson for a 5-yard score with 9:24 remaining in the first quarter.

Stroud was 4-for-5 for 46 yards, with Nico Collins catching one for 24 yards and Dalton Schultz one for 11.

Nick Chubb had two carries for 12 yards.