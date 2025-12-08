Texans, TE Brevin Jordan agree to one-year extension

Tight end Brevin Jordan won’t be available to help the Texans’ playoff push in the coming weeks, but he is set to be back with the team in 2026.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jordan has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the team. Jordan was a 2021 fifth-round pick and he signed a one-year extension to his rookie deal last December.

Jordan was recovering from a torn ACL when he signed the previous extension and he suffered another season-ending knee injury while practicing with the team this summer.

Jordan has 53 catches for 532 yards and five touchdowns in 36 career regular season games. He also caught a 76-yard touchdown pass in the 2023 playoffs.