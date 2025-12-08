 Skip navigation
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Texans, TE Brevin Jordan agree to one-year extension

  
Published December 8, 2025 09:22 AM

Tight end Brevin Jordan won’t be available to help the Texans’ playoff push in the coming weeks, but he is set to be back with the team in 2026.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jordan has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the team. Jordan was a 2021 fifth-round pick and he signed a one-year extension to his rookie deal last December.

Jordan was recovering from a torn ACL when he signed the previous extension and he suffered another season-ending knee injury while practicing with the team this summer.

Jordan has 53 catches for 532 yards and five touchdowns in 36 career regular season games. He also caught a 76-yard touchdown pass in the 2023 playoffs.