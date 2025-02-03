Texans to hire Nick Caley as offensive coordinator

The Texans have landed their new offensive coordinator.

NFL Media reports that they will be adding Nick Caley to DeMeco Ryans’s staff for the 2025 season. Bobby Slowik had the job for the last two seasons and won compliments for his work in 2023, but he was let go after a less impressive showing in 2024.

Caley drew interest from multiple teams over the last month and he becomes the latest offensive assistant to Sean McVay to move up the coaching ladder. Caley was the tight ends coach and pass game coordinator for the Rams and he spent seven years on Bill Belichick’s staff before moving to Los Angeles in 2023.

If he can push quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the Houston offense to new heights, Caley may be in contention to move up another rung in the near future.