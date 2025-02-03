 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans to hire Nick Caley as offensive coordinator

  
Published February 3, 2025 03:07 PM

The Texans have landed their new offensive coordinator.

NFL Media reports that they will be adding Nick Caley to DeMeco Ryans’s staff for the 2025 season. Bobby Slowik had the job for the last two seasons and won compliments for his work in 2023, but he was let go after a less impressive showing in 2024.

Caley drew interest from multiple teams over the last month and he becomes the latest offensive assistant to Sean McVay to move up the coaching ladder. Caley was the tight ends coach and pass game coordinator for the Rams and he spent seven years on Bill Belichick’s staff before moving to Los Angeles in 2023.

If he can push quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the Houston offense to new heights, Caley may be in contention to move up another rung in the near future.