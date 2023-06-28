Texans to hold eight open training camp practices

DeMeco Ryans will oversee his first training camp as the Texans head coach this summer and the team released its schedule of practices on Tuesday.

The team is set to hold eight open practice sessions. The first is slated for Friday, July 28 and they will hold another one on Sunday, July 30.

Both of those practices are part of the league’s “Back Together” weekend that will feature coverage of all 32 camps around the league on NFL Network and other outlets.

The Texans are also set for open practices on August 4-5, August 8, and August 16-17. The final two practices will be joint sessions with the Dolphins before the two teams face off in a preseason game.