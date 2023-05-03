 Skip navigation
Texans to sign Eric Tomlinson

  
Published May 3, 2023 08:40 AM
The Texans are adding another veteran to their tight end group.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will sign Eric Tomlinson as a free agent.

Tomlinson appeared in every game and started 12 times for the Broncos last season. He caught nine passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns in those appearances.

Tomlinson has also played for the Ravens, Giants, Patriots, and Jets during a career that has seen him appear in 85 overall games.

The Texans signed Dalton Schultz as a free agent in March to headline their tight end group. Teagan Quitoriano and Brevin Jordan return from last year’s roster.