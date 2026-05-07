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Former Vikings TE and broadcaster Joe Senser dies

  
Published May 7, 2026 01:15 PM

Joe Senser, a former Vikings tight end who later served as a radio analyst for Vikings games, has died. He was 69.

A sixth-round pick in 1979, Senser’s promising playing career was cut short by a knee injury. In 1981, he had 79 catches for 1,004 yards and eight touchdowns.

He worked on the Vikings radio broadcasts in 1993 and 1994, and from 2001 through 2006.

“The Vikings family is saddened by the loss of Joe Senser. Joe was a Pro Bowler on the field, but his impact on the organization and in the community was felt long after his playing days,” team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said. “Joe was a generous soul with countless charitable endeavors. He brought his positive personality to every interaction he had, whether it be with former teammates, Vikings staff or our family when we became stewards of this franchise. Joe’s warmth and welcoming spirit will last in the memories of those who knew him.”

Former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer said this, on Twitter: “It wasn’t about the money, it wasn’t about fame, it was about playing the game we loved and winning. Most of all, it was about the fans. Joe was one of the best. Rest easy my friend, until we meet again.”

We extend our condolences to Senser’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.