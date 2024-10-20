 Skip navigation
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Texans use three Packers turnovers for 19-14 halftime lead

  
October 20, 2024

The Texans haven’t beaten the Packers. The Packers have beaten themselves.

Houston scored 16 points off three Green Bay turnovers in the first half, taking a 19-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Texans’ scoring drives covered 6, 11, 23 and 55 yards.

Besides Neville Hewitt and Calen Bullock’s picks of Jordan Love, Texans safety M.J. Steward recovered a punt that hit Corey Ballentine in the shin. They should have had a fourth takeaway, but DeMeco Ryans inexplicably didn’t challenge a backward pass by the Packers that was ruled an incompletion. The Packers hustled to the line and Dontayvion Wicks caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Love.

The Texans also had a 42-yard kickoff return from Dameon Pierce to set up a field goal.

Joe Mixon has 81 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, with 78 of his yards coming in the second quarter. Evan Williams did stop Mixon on a two-point try late in the first half.

The Packers have outgained the Texans 121 to 156, but Houston is missing five starters on defense and still has two takeaways and a sack on defense.

Love is 12-of-17 for 131 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His other touchdown pass came on a 14-yard throw to Tucker Kraft. Josh Jacobs has six carries for 28 yards, and Wicks has caught two passes for 35 yards.

Packers linebacker Quay Walker is out with a concussion.