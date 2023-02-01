 Skip navigation
Texas RB Roschon Johnson suffers broken bone in hand at Senior Bowl practice

  
Published February 1, 2023 03:09 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the NFL’s new salary cap, set at $224.8 million, and franchise tag for QBs, which reportedly will be $32.4 million, as well as what this means for Lamar Jackson.

Texas running back Roschon Johnson broke his hand at the first day of Senior Bowl practice.

Johnson broke a bone at the start of practice and continued to work through it for the rest of the day, but he’s probably out for the rest of the week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Johnson was a player who could have used a good Senior Bowl because he’s a talented athlete who was overshadowed at Texas by teammate Bijan Robinson, who is widely regarded as the best running back in this year’s draft. From all accounts, Johnson looked good in his one and only practice in Mobile.

There are no indications that the hand injury will keep Johnson from working out for teams at some point before the draft.