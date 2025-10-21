 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of 'elite coaching'
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields' contract 'comes into focus' after benching

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Tez Johnson's touchdown draws Bucs to within 14-9

  
October 20, 2025

The Buccaneers had not crossed midfield until their final drive of the first half, which led to their first points of Monday night. They have now done it twice.

Tampa Bay has scored on back-to-back possessions, ending the first half with a 53-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal and opening the second half with a 22-yard Tez Johnson touchdown.

Johnson, a seventh-round rookie, scored his second touchdown in two weeks and in back-to-back games. He has three catches for a team-leading 45 yards tonight.

The Bucs, though, missed a 2-point try when Baker Mayfield’s pass fell incomplete.

The Lions lead but only 14-9 after dominating the first half.

Mayfield now is 14-of-23 for 104 yards with a touchdown and an interception.