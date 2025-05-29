The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis faces uncertain future

The dome has been a-rockin’. Reality may come a-knockin.

The Dome at America’s Center, the St. Louis landmark that hosted the Rams for two decades and regularly attracts upwards of 30,000 fans for games played by the UFL’s Battlehawks, faces an uncertain future.

Via Kelsey Landis of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the stadium needs $155 million in repairs over the next decade. However, it is struggling to generate revenue.

St. Louis County, which previously funneled cash to the dome from a hotel tax, has stopped making the payments. Missouri also has ceased giving funding to the venue.

The dome authority has been trying to find a new cash stream, while also attempting to reopen the valve from the county and the state.

A draft of an audit of the St. Louis Regional Convention & Sports Complex Authority concludes that “the long-term viability of the Dome may be at risk.”

The Dome at America’s Center is still being used, despite the relocation of the Rams a decade ago. Beyond the UFL regular-season games, the building will host two UFL postseason games, including the league’s championship game. A Kendrick Lamar show will happen next week.

That said, no events are on the docket for July and August, and only three things are scheduled between the UFL title game and December.

Despite lingering hard feelings between the NFL and local officials from a $790 million settlement to litigation filed after the Rams left, St. Louis should be regarded as a viable future NFL market. Before it was the home of the Rams from 1995 through 2015, St. Louis had the Cardinals from 1960 through 1987.