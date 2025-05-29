 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis faces uncertain future

  
Published May 29, 2025 04:22 PM

The dome has been a-rockin’. Reality may come a-knockin.

The Dome at America’s Center, the St. Louis landmark that hosted the Rams for two decades and regularly attracts upwards of 30,000 fans for games played by the UFL’s Battlehawks, faces an uncertain future.

Via Kelsey Landis of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the stadium needs $155 million in repairs over the next decade. However, it is struggling to generate revenue.

St. Louis County, which previously funneled cash to the dome from a hotel tax, has stopped making the payments. Missouri also has ceased giving funding to the venue.

The dome authority has been trying to find a new cash stream, while also attempting to reopen the valve from the county and the state.

A draft of an audit of the St. Louis Regional Convention & Sports Complex Authority concludes that “the long-term viability of the Dome may be at risk.”

The Dome at America’s Center is still being used, despite the relocation of the Rams a decade ago. Beyond the UFL regular-season games, the building will host two UFL postseason games, including the league’s championship game. A Kendrick Lamar show will happen next week.

That said, no events are on the docket for July and August, and only three things are scheduled between the UFL title game and December.

Despite lingering hard feelings between the NFL and local officials from a $790 million settlement to litigation filed after the Rams left, St. Louis should be regarded as a viable future NFL market. Before it was the home of the Rams from 1995 through 2015, St. Louis had the Cardinals from 1960 through 1987.