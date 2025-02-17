 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflonsnl_250214.jpg
Manning, Kelce among best NFL players to host SNL
nbc_pft_garretttrade_251402.jpg
Could Browns try to attach Watson in Garrett deal?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250214.jpg
Parsons pushing Cowboys to be aggressive in 2025

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The franchise tag market could be DOA in 2025

  
Published February 17, 2025 01:01 PM

The annual two-week window or using the franchise tag opens on Tuesday. This year, there might not be a single tag applied.

The two most likely recipients aren’t likely to be tagged. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who received the franchise tag in 2024 at $21.8 million, would be entitled by rule to a 20-percent raise in 2025. That’s a one-year, fully-guaranteed salary of $26.18 million, with an identical cap number.

The Bengals have never tagged a player twice. In fact, no player tagged by the Bengals has stayed with the team beyond the year of the tag.

Only once did a tagged Bengals player sign a long-term deal. It happened in 1999, when receiver Carl Pickens inked a five-year contract in lieu of playing under the tag. The Bengals cut him a year later.

The more likely possibility for Higgins would be a long-term deal. The franchise tag seems like a remote possibility, especially with receiver Ja’Marr Chase angling for $40 million per year, or perhaps more.

There was talk late in the regular season of the Vikings tagging quarterback Sam Darnold. But coach Kevin O’Connell said in a Super Bowl-week visit to PFT Live that Darnold has earned the right to become a free agent. This implies that the team won’t be paying Darnold roughly $40 million under the franchise tag for another season in Minnesota.

Beyond those two, there’s no obvious, no-brainer candidate. Based on a team-by-team analysis performed by the various folks who cover the various teams for ESPN.com, it’s possible that no one will be tagged.

A no-tag offseason wouldn’t be unprecedented. But it would be rare. Via Spotrac.com, only one prior season entailed no tags on a league wide basis — 1996.