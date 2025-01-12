The moment shouldn’t be too big for Jayden Daniels tonight

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels continues an incredibly impressive rookie season tonight, as he tries to lead the team to its first playoff win since Daniels was five years old.

That victory happened in January 2006, in the same stadium where he’ll play tonight. And in the same stadium where he made his regular-season debut, 18 weeks ago.

Daniels has proven, over the course of the season, to be unaffected by the moment. He stays calm amid the chaos. Which calms down everyone else. And he rises to the occasion.

Along with the culture change triggered by new coach Dan Quinn, Daniels led the Commanders to 12 wins, their most since 1991.

Throw in his extensive playing experience at the college level, and Daniels will be good to go for his postseason debut. It will be a surprise if he’s the reason they lose. It won’t be a surprise if he’s the reason they win.